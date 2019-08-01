Destination Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,342 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 750.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $85,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $109.87 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.60 and a fifty-two week high of $110.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.56.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

