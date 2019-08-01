Destination Wealth Management Invests $125,000 in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,148 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 31.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHP opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $59.02. The company has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

