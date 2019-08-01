Destination Wealth Management Makes New $254,000 Investment in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMF. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 577,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,387,000 after buying an additional 106,421 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 134,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 66,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 509.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 352,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,013,000 after purchasing an additional 23,633 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,408,000.

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.69. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $56.90 and a one year high of $61.02.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

