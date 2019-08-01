Destination Wealth Management Purchases 250 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 233.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 845,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,348,000 after acquiring an additional 591,961 shares in the last quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 141.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $112.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $114.37.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,577 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $175,504.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,958.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Walter sold 2,780 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $279,695.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,629 shares in the company, valued at $365,113.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock worth $6,203,386 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.94.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

