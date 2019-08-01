Destination Wealth Management Sells 161 Shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Harris were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRS. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Harris by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harris during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harris during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Harris during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harris by 25.1% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

HRS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Harris to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Harris from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Harris from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.13.

In other Harris news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 9,124 shares of Harris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $1,642,228.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRS opened at $207.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98. Harris Co. has a 12-month low of $123.24 and a 12-month high of $200.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Harris had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Harris Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harris

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

