Destination Wealth Management Sells 179 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 83.1% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.10. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $52.75 and a one year high of $56.56.

