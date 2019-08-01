Destination Wealth Management Sells 623 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,266 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,027,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,245,000 after buying an additional 3,656,960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,055,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,453,000 after buying an additional 794,347 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,190,671 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,142,000 after buying an additional 627,763 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,190,745 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,486,000 after buying an additional 181,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,253,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,352,000 after buying an additional 148,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. UBS Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

