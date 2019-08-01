Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €65.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FRE. Berenberg Bank set a €70.95 ($82.50) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €58.70 ($68.26).

Shares of FRE opened at €45.80 ($53.26) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($93.02). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €46.67.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

