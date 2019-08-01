Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €60.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siltronic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €83.22 ($96.77).

Get Siltronic alerts:

FRA:WAF opened at €71.90 ($83.60) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €63.36. Siltronic has a one year low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a one year high of €153.20 ($178.14).

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.