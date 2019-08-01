Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €14.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €14.50 ($16.86) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LHA. HSBC set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Commerzbank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.24 ($18.88) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €18.41 ($21.41).

LHA stock opened at €14.38 ($16.72) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.69. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €14.34 ($16.67) and a 1 year high of €24.45 ($28.43). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of €15.30.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

