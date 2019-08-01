Deutsche Lufthansa’s (DLAKY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $15.50 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

DLAKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, July 5th. HSBC cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nord/LB lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of DLAKY stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

