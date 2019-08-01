Devery Hits Market Capitalization of $266,348.00 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Devery has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. Devery has a market capitalization of $266,348.00 and $187.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Devery token can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00273226 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.18 or 0.01384656 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00112123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020475 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Devery Token Profile

Devery launched on October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,999,734 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,918,144 tokens. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Devery’s official website is devery.io. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Devery Token Trading

Devery can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

