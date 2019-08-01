DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $182.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective lifted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $173.00 to $182.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a positive rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DXCM. Raymond James dropped their price target on DexCom from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded DexCom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DexCom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded DexCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DexCom from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.59.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.25. The stock had a trading volume of 71,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,185. DexCom has a 12-month low of $93.77 and a 12-month high of $160.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.33 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 7.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $336.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 3,597 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $419,805.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,469,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $694,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,065 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,313 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,452,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,992,000 after purchasing an additional 205,402 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,164,081 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,642,000 after purchasing an additional 485,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $124,776,000 after purchasing an additional 152,781 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,010,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,333,000 after purchasing an additional 44,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,191,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

