Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) PT Set at €45.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) received a €45.00 ($52.33) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DLG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America set a €32.60 ($37.91) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dialog Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €35.26 ($41.00).

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

ETR:DLG opened at €41.23 ($47.94) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.79. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of €14.78 ($17.19) and a one year high of €40.30 ($46.86).

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.