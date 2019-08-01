Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Receives $40.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,917,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,110. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Dicks Sporting Goods has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $41.21.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 7.3% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,785 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 23.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,934 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 4.1% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 11,498 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 37.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.