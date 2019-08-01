DigitalNote Price Tops $0.0009 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. DigitalNote has a market cap of $6.49 million and approximately $9,352.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00797473 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004732 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000299 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000422 BTC.

About DigitalNote

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,928,822,446 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

