Dillon & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for 2.3% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.8% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 696.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $26,669,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 207.8% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.59. The stock had a trading volume of 128,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,352. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $70.36 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.47. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.411 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.