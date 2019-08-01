Dillon & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Paypal comprises 3.0% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $9,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paypal by 630.2% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 386.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Paypal by 605.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.81.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.02. 2,150,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,949,853. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.86. The company has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,394.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $3,291,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 538,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,124,828.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,840 shares of company stock worth $11,336,732. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.