Dillon & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,810 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 426.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 63.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 108.7% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.99. 2,937,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,748,092. The company has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a PE ratio of 108.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.98. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $113.60 and a one year high of $167.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.11.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $814,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith Block sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $392,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,707,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,807 shares of company stock valued at $51,694,711 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

