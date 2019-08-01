Dillon & Associates Inc. Takes $242,000 Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 820 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,843,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,752,453,000 after purchasing an additional 213,902 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,156,195 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,640,565,000 after acquiring an additional 72,473 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,833,064 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,021,473,000 after acquiring an additional 143,157 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,659,090 shares of the software company’s stock worth $708,621,000 after acquiring an additional 524,827 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,442,173 shares of the software company’s stock worth $719,586,000 after acquiring an additional 65,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Adobe from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Adobe from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $282.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.70.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $303.07. The stock had a trading volume of 66,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,163. The company has a market capitalization of $146.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.61. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $204.95 and a twelve month high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. Adobe’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 13,795 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.96, for a total value of $3,999,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.13, for a total value of $921,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,627 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,724. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

