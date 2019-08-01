Dimecoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.17 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 40.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $287.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008305 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004747 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange, Novaexchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

