Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DLG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 424 ($5.54) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 344 ($4.49) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Direct Line Insurance Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 360.67 ($4.71).

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 322.30 ($4.21) on Monday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 300.70 ($3.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 366.60 ($4.79). The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 331.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.63%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

