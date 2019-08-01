Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 344 ($4.49) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 424 ($5.54) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 360.67 ($4.71).

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 322.60 ($4.22) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 331.01. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 300.70 ($3.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 366.60 ($4.79).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

