Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wolfe Research

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $79.47. The firm has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.19%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 133.3% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 651.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

