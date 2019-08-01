Domino’s Pizza Group’s (DOM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 277.22 ($3.62).

Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at GBX 247.40 ($3.23) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 262.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. Domino’s Pizza Group has a one year low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a one year high of GBX 324.70 ($4.24).

In related news, insider Ian Bull acquired 10,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 244 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £24,400 ($31,882.92).

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

