Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

UFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Domtar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Vertical Group cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.31.

UFS traded down $4.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.67. 2,292,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.67. Domtar has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $54.50.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.63%. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,536,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 5,973.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,947,000 after acquiring an additional 782,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,163,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,395,000 after acquiring an additional 145,552 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 118,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Domtar by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 157,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

