Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08, Morningstar.com reports. Donegal Group had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $197.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.30 million.

NASDAQ:DGICA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,488. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.58 million, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently -58.00%.

In other news, Director Jack Lee Hess bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.92 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,664.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 434.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 1,342.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 195.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 500.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 30.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DGICA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Donegal Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

