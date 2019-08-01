Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.48), Briefing.com reports. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $254.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Dorman Products updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.26-3.46 EPS.

Dorman Products stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,960. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $97.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.26.

DORM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

