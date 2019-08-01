Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Stock Position Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,176,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,515,000 after buying an additional 378,247 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,003,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,246,000 after buying an additional 140,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,438,000 after buying an additional 160,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth about $49,547,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 717,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,998,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE DEI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,200. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.69. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $32.32 and a one year high of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $224.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

In related news, Chairman Dan A. Emmett sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,631,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

