Dreamcoin Reaches One Day Volume of $13.00 (DRM)

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, Dreamcoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Dreamcoin has a market cap of $36,343.00 and $13.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dreamcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000187 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dreamcoin Profile

DRM is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,547,320 coins. Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dreamcoin is dreamcoin.fi.

Buying and Selling Dreamcoin

Dreamcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dreamcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dreamcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dreamcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

