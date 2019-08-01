DubaiCoin (DBIX) One Day Volume Hits $1,034.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001335 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $578,867.00 and $1,034.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00029013 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00013631 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00013435 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00036057 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007962 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017452 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000466 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org.

DubaiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

