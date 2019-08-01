Dusk Network (DUSK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.20 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Dusk Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $6.90 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.02 or 0.05822993 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00046838 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000190 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000949 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

Dusk Network is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,507,951 tokens. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

