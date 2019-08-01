DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.

In other news, EVP Joanne Mason sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $92,448.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John M. Lawrie bought 4,166 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.26 per share, with a total value of $234,379.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Tech Square Trading LP bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 821,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,800,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $55.36. The company had a trading volume of 121,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,916. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.74. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 6.06%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

