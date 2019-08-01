DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DXPE. Stephens set a $47.00 target price on DXP Enterprises and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet cut DXP Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DXP Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a hold rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti lowered DXP Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of DXPE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.11. 555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $597.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.81.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 192.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

