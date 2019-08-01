Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC (LON:EYE) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 173 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 174.50 ($2.28), 5,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 26,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176.50 ($2.31).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 182.10. The company has a market cap of $44.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile (LON:EYE)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc is a software as a solution (SaaS) technology company. The Company is engaged in the marketing, validation and redemption of digital promotions in real-time for the grocery, retail and hospitality industries. The Company’s software platform, Eagle Eye AIR, integrates with all existing point of sale (POS) systems and creates digital offers, rewards and vouchers then delivers them to customers by e-mail, text or through a loyalty application for instant redemption.

