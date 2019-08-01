Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James cut shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.23.

Shares of NYSE EXP traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.39. 342,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.83.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 31,233 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27,846 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

