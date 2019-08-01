Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $80.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $88.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nomura raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $75.35 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $103.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.