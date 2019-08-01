Easyhotel (LON:EZH) Trading Down 1.4%

Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH)’s stock price was down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.93), approximately 11,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 12,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.94).

The company has a market cap of $103.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.61.

About Easyhotel (LON:EZH)

easyHotel plc owns, develops, operates, and franchises hotels in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Owned properties and Franchising. The company operates its hotels under the easyHotel brand. As of December 18, 2018, it operated 10 owned hotels with 1,130 rooms; and 24 franchised hotels with 2,039 rooms.

