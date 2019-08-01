easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.65

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EJTTF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 24th. Societe Generale lowered easyJet to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Commerzbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $377.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.74.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

