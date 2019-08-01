Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,259 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 3.6% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. owned about 0.05% of Ecolab worth $29,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 43,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,833,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 83,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ECL traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $202.81. 223,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,799. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.77 and a 12 month high of $209.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.60.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $712,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,421.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.25, for a total transaction of $298,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock worth $13,709,544 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.57.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

