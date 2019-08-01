Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Ecolab updated its Q3 guidance to $1.65-1.75 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $5.80-6.00 EPS.

Shares of ECL traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,799. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.60. The company has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $135.77 and a fifty-two week high of $209.24.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $712,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,421.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie S. Biller sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $1,945,224.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,471.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock worth $13,709,544 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.57.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

