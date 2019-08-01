Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.20

Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

Ecology and Environment has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Ecology and Environment alerts:

NASDAQ EEI opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Ecology and Environment has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of -0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81.

Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The industrial products company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ecology and Environment had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.78 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ecology and Environment from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

About Ecology and Environment

Ecology & Environment, Inc, an environmental consulting firm, provides professional services to government and private clients worldwide. It offers support services for response and site assessment activities related to the release and threat of release of oil, petroleum products, hazardous substances, and weapons of mass destruction or pollutants or contaminants; and undertakes task order contracts comprising various environmental assessment projects, engineering and oversight of pollution remediation, and other hazardous waste remediation activities, as well as prepares environmental impact assessment documents for federal land management agencies.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Ecology and Environment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecology and Environment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.