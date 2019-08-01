Eden (EDN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.83 Million

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Eden has a total market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Eden token can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00274242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.98 or 0.01405146 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000213 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00113550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020917 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Eden Token Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io.

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

