Editas Medicine (EDIT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 359.93% and a negative return on equity of 47.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts expect Editas Medicine to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EDIT traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.89. 6,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,373. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $33.80.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

