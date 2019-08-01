Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Trading 3% Higher This Week

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Education Ecosystem token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Livecoin, Mercatox and IDEX. In the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Education Ecosystem has a market cap of $1.34 million and $80,376.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem’s genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,789,857 tokens. The official website for Education Ecosystem is tokensale.liveedu.tv. The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Gate.io, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Education Ecosystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Education Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

