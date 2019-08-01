EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Shares Down 3.2%

EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) shares fell 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46, 39,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 105,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Get EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45.

About EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR (OTCMKTS:EGFEY)

Eurobank Ergasias SA provides retail, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services. The company's Retail segment offers customer current accounts, savings, deposits and investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, small business banking services, and mortgages.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.