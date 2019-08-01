Elders (ASX:ELD) Shares Down 0.9%

Elders Ltd (ASX:ELD)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$7.25 ($5.14) and last traded at A$7.30 ($5.18), 3,261,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 822% from the average session volume of 353,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$7.37 ($5.23).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.46. The firm has a market cap of $852.18 million and a P/E ratio of 15.02.

Elders Company Profile (ASX:ELD)

Elders Limited provides livestock, real estate, and wool agency services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. It operates through Network, Feed and Processing, and Other segments. The company offers rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services.

