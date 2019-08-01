Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens set a $120.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Nomura assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.48.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ EA opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $134.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $2,931,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.76, for a total value of $187,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,294 shares of company stock worth $9,026,128 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,439,841 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,670,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613,795 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $284,619,000 after purchasing an additional 164,030 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,748,806 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $177,732,000 after purchasing an additional 737,527 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,469,320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $149,328,000 after purchasing an additional 614,455 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,420,926 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $143,884,000 after purchasing an additional 141,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.