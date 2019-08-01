Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “top pick” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Fleet Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.38.

TSE:EFN traded up C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,905. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$5.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.86, a current ratio of 12.29 and a quick ratio of 11.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.96.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$242.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$231.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

