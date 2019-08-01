Emeka Chukwu Sells 1,100 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Emeka Chukwu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $58,300.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $55,616.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Emeka Chukwu sold 22,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $1,001,220.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $3.14 on Thursday, reaching $49.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,552. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.64. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $39.54 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.88.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. Semtech had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.03 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 4.6% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Semtech by 2.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Semtech by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 0.6% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 1.8% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

